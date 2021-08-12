TDH reports 334 new cases, 3 new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 116 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

That is the highest daily case increase since Jan. 16.

Vaccinations

Northeast Tennessee surpassed 200,000 people fully vaccinated today. About 39.6% of the region’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Another milestone met today: Greene County reached 40% with at least one dose of the vaccine.

The number of new vaccine recipients in Northeast Tennessee has increased by 37% over the past week and 89% over the past two weeks.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +27, Greene +56, Hawkins +35, Johnson +9, Sullivan +120, Unicoi +5, and Washington +82.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,644 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,100 new cases.

New cases have increased by 166% over the past two weeks and by 1,095% over the past month.

There have been 61,832 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 17 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,122 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +40, Hawkins +23, Johnson +4, Sullivan +75, Unicoi +1, and Washington +60.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +116, Greene +128, Hawkins +112, Johnson +8, Sullivan +281, Unicoi +17, and Washington +147.

There are currently 2,531 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 215 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 20.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,669 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 936,614 cases.

The health department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,912 deaths.

There are currently 41,379 active cases in Tennessee, up 3,089 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 882,323 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 61,832 (334)

Inactive/recovered: 58,179 (116)

Deaths: 1,122 (3)

Active cases: 2,531 (215)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,207 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 6,748 (+15)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 292 (+12)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,650 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 8,082 (+15)

Deaths: 163 (+1)

Active cases: 405 (+40)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,838 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 6,390 (+12)

Deaths: 122 (0)

Active cases: 326 (+23)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,558 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,461 (+5)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 58 (+4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,615 (+120)

Inactive/recovered: 17,471 (+43)

Deaths: 322 (+2)

Active cases: 822 (+75)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,181 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,052 (+4)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 78 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,783 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 14,975 (+22)

Deaths: 258 (0)

Active cases: 550 (+60)