TDH reports 3,251 active cases in Northeast Tennessee; 28 new recoveries in Sullivan Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 148,681 confirmed cases and 3,599 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,465 total cases since Friday.

The health department also announced 1,677 confirmed deaths, 6,817 hospitalizations, and 114,099recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 147,326 confirmed cases and 1,654 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 98 new cases in local counties: 29 in Washington, 26 in Sullivan, 16 in Greene, 13 in Carter, 11 in Hawkins, two in Johnson, and one in Unicoi.

Thirty-seven new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, five in Washington, three in Greene and one in Hawkins.

There are currently 3,251 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,190 active cases on Friday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 152,280 as of August 29, 2020 including 1,725 deaths, 6,817 hospitalizations and 114,099 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.47%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/p6ReTkV2RF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 29, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 815 cases / 18 deaths / 218 recoveries

Greene — 816 cases / 16 deaths / 257 recoveries

Hawkins — 665 cases / 13 deaths / 204 recoveries

Johnson — 407 cases / 1 death / 110 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,597 cases / 25 deaths / 1,150 recoveries

Unicoi — 221 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries

Washington — 1,700 cases / 12 deaths / 856 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 579

Greene – 543

Hawkins – 448

Johnson – 296

Sullivan – 422

Unicoi – 131

Washington – 832

