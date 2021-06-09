TDH reports 32 new COVID cases, 1 new death in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 37 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +3, Hawkins +3, Johnson 0, Sullivan +20, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 145 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 197 new cases.

There have been 57,569 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Hawkins County while Sullivan County’s total death count was reduced by one.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 10 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,075 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene 0, Hawkins -9, Johnson -2, Sullivan +7, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Unicoi County has seen a slight increase in active cases over the past week. All other counites have seen a decrease.

There are currently 205 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down five cases from yesterday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 175,910 people, or about 34.79% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 293 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 864,583 cases.

The health department also reported two new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,494 deaths.

There are currently 2,704 active cases in Tennessee, down 68 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 849,385 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,569 (32)

Inactive/recovered: 56,289 (37)

Deaths: 1,075 (0)

Active cases: 205 (-5)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,713 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,535 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 19 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,990 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,800 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 31 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,302 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,169 (+11)

Deaths: 113 (+1)

Active cases: 20 (-9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,398 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 1 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,240 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 16,851 (+14)

Deaths: 304 (-1)

Active cases: 85 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,055 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,999 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,831 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 14,537 (+3)

Deaths: 252 (0)

Active cases: 42 (+2)