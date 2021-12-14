TDH reports 306 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 306 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 300 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 244,724 people, or about 48.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,371 new vaccinations over the past week, down 43% from the previous seven-day period and down 45% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +23, Greene +37, Hawkins +21, Johnson +11, Sullivan +88, Unicoi +8, and Washington +118.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,721 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,815 new cases.

There have been 98,244 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, Sullivan +1, and Unicoi +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 39 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,627 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,993 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the same as yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,837 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,341,702 cases.

The health department also reported 50 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,818 deaths.

There are currently 20,464 active cases in Tennessee, down 608 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,303,420 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 98,244 (306)

Inactive/recovered: 93,624 (300)

Deaths: 1,627 (6)

Active cases: 2,993 (0)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,212 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,745 (+17)

Deaths: 237 (+1)

Active cases: 230 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,767 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 14,140 (+50)

Deaths: 250 (0)

Active cases: 377 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,105 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 10,653 (+27)

Deaths: 192 (+2)

Active cases: 260 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,070 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,915 (+8)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 101 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,606 (+88)

Inactive/recovered: 28,130 (+109)

Deaths: 474 (+1)

Active cases: 1,002 (-22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,325 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 3,178 (+1)

Deaths: 71 (+2)

Active cases: 76 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,159 (+118)

Inactive/recovered: 22,863 (+88)

Deaths: 349 (0)

Active cases: 947 (+30)