TDH reports 3 new deaths, 229 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 104,778 confirmed cases and 1,181 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 3,088 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,023 confirmed deaths, 4,661 hospitalizations, and 66,357 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 101,728 confirmed cases and 996 confirmed deaths.

Three new deaths were reported in our area on Friday: one each in Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.

TDH reported 229 new cases in our area: 73 in Washington County, 45 in Sullivan County, 36 in Carter County, 24 each in Hawkins and Johnson counties, 20 in Greene County, and seven in Unicoi County. That’s a record number of new cases for Northeast Tennessee.

Record number of new cases in NETN counties with 229 cases reported today (previous record was set on Sunday with 198 cases).



Fifty-three new recoveries were reported: 24 in Sullivan County, 16 in Washington County, five each in Greene and Hawkins counties, and three in Carter County. One less recovery was reported Friday in Johnson County.

There are currently 1,789 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,615 cases on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 390 cases / 5 deaths / 91 recoveries

Greene — 344 cases / 5 deaths / 133 recoveries

Hawkins — 291 cases / 4 deaths / 84 recoveries

Johnson — 116 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 729 cases / 8 deaths / 468 recoveries

Unicoi — 129 cases / 61 recoveries

Washington — 943 cases / 2 deaths / 253 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 294

Greene – 206

Hawkins – 203

Johnson – 77

Sullivan – 253

Unicoi – 68

Washington – 688

Six new hospitalizations reported today.



There were 1421 tests reported today, of those 229 were positive, leading to a positivity rate of about 16%.



