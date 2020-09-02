TDH reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 153,898 confirmed cases and 3,933 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,502 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,743 confirmed deaths, 7,061 hospitalizations, and 120,675 recoveries. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 152,527 confirmed cases and 1,729 confirmed deaths.

Three new deaths were reported in our area on Wednesday: one each in Carter, Greene, and Sullivan counties.

TDH reported 163 new cases locally: 67 in Sullivan County, 41 in Washington County, 21 in Carter County, 13 in Greene County, 11 in Johnson County, six in Hawkins County, and four in Unicoi County.

Meanwhile, the department reported 112 new recoveries: 48 in Sullivan, 17 in Greene, 14 in Washington, 11 in Johnson, 10 each in Carter and Hawkins, and two in Unicoi County.

There are currently 3,376 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,328 active cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 866 cases / 19 deaths / 240 recoveries

Greene — 857 cases / 17 deaths / 301 recoveries

Hawkins — 679 cases / 13 deaths / 228 recoveries

Johnson — 427 cases / 1 death / 132 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,730 cases / 26 deaths / 1,251 recoveries

Unicoi — 232 cases / 1 death / 92 recoveries

Washington — 1,812 cases / 13 deaths / 893 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 607

Greene – 539

Hawkins – 438

Johnson – 294

Sullivan – 453

Unicoi – 139

Washington – 906

