TDH reports 295 new COVID cases, 8 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 173 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 240,898 people, or about 47.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
In Johnson County, 35% of the population is now fully vaccinated as of today’s data update.
There were 1,708 new vaccinations over the past week, down 26% from the previous seven-day period but up 2% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +21, Greene +39, Hawkins +23, Johnson +14, Sullivan +93, Unicoi +4, and Washington +101.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,381 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,417 new cases.
There have been 95,001 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, Sullivan +1, and Washington +4.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 16 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,574 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 2,358 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 114 from the previous day.
The current active case count is the highest since Oct. 12.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,199 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,318,572 cases.
The health department also reported 152 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,196 deaths.
There are currently 14,682 active cases in Tennessee, up 709 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,286,694 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 95,001 (295)
Inactive/recovered: 91,069 (173)
Deaths: 1,574 (8)
Active cases: 2,358 (114)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,961 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 10,535 (+7)
Deaths: 228 (+1)
Active cases: 198 (+13)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,341 (+39)
Inactive/recovered: 13,849 (+16)
Deaths: 247 (0)
Active cases: 245 (+23)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,822 (+23)
Inactive/recovered: 10,400 (+25)
Deaths: 183 (+2)
Active cases: 239 (-4)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,960 (+14)
Inactive/recovered: 3,797 (+17)
Deaths: 53 (0)
Active cases: 110 (-3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 28,531 (+93)
Inactive/recovered: 27,219 (+57)
Deaths: 452 (+1)
Active cases: 860 (+35)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,246 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 3,145 (+4)
Deaths: 66 (0)
Active cases: 35 (0)
Washington County
Total cases: 23,140 (+101)
Inactive/recovered: 22,124 (+47)
Deaths: 345 (+4)
Active cases: 671 (+50)