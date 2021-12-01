TDH reports 295 new COVID cases, 8 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 173 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 240,898 people, or about 47.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

In Johnson County, 35% of the population is now fully vaccinated as of today’s data update.

There were 1,708 new vaccinations over the past week, down 26% from the previous seven-day period but up 2% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +21, Greene +39, Hawkins +23, Johnson +14, Sullivan +93, Unicoi +4, and Washington +101.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,381 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,417 new cases.

There have been 95,001 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, Sullivan +1, and Washington +4.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 16 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,574 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,358 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 114 from the previous day.

The current active case count is the highest since Oct. 12.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,199 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,318,572 cases.

The health department also reported 152 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,196 deaths.

There are currently 14,682 active cases in Tennessee, up 709 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,286,694 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 95,001 (295)

Inactive/recovered: 91,069 (173)

Deaths: 1,574 (8)

Active cases: 2,358 (114)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,961 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 10,535 (+7)

Deaths: 228 (+1)

Active cases: 198 (+13)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,341 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 13,849 (+16)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 245 (+23)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,822 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,400 (+25)

Deaths: 183 (+2)

Active cases: 239 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,960 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 3,797 (+17)

Deaths: 53 (0)

Active cases: 110 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,531 (+93)

Inactive/recovered: 27,219 (+57)

Deaths: 452 (+1)

Active cases: 860 (+35)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,246 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 3,145 (+4)

Deaths: 66 (0)

Active cases: 35 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 23,140 (+101)

Inactive/recovered: 22,124 (+47)

Deaths: 345 (+4)

Active cases: 671 (+50)