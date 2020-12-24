TDH reports 290 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 290 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 530 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Thursday’s new fatality was reported in Sullivan County, bringing the county’s total to 167 deaths.

New cases by county: Sullivan 111, Washington 63, Greene 43, Carter 35, Hawkins 29, and Unicoi 9.

Two cases were removed from Johnson County, dropping the county’s total case count to 1,729.

There are currently 5,153 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 5,396 yesterday. This marks the third day of declining active cases since Monday’s all-time high of 5,987 cases.

To date, there have been 35,414 cases and 605 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 5,257 new coronavirus cases and 51 new deaths.

There are currently 77,372 active cases in Tennessee, down from 79,274 yesterday. This marks the third day of declining active cases since reaching a record-high 86,406 on Monday.

However, hospitalizations continue to climb further into record territory, with 2,944 reported on Thursday, up from 2,934 yesterday.

To date, there have been 546,497 cases, 6,431 deaths, 14,044 hospitalizations, and 462,694 inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,160 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 3,526 (+67)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 555 (-32)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,129 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 4,104 (+98)

Deaths: 88 (0)

Active cases: 937 (-55)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,337 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 2,701 (+56)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 584 (-27)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,729 (-2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,590 (+6)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 111 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,151 (+111)

Inactive/recovered: 8,578 (+133)

Deaths: 167 (+1)

Active cases: 1,406 (-23)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,346 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,118 (+21)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 190 (-12)

Washington County

Total cases: 9,562 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 8,039 (+149)

Deaths: 153 (0)

Active cases: 1,370 (-86)