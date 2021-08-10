TDH reports 275 new cases, 8 new deaths in NETN Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 134 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

That is the highest number of new cases since Jan. 28 and the highest number of new deaths since Feb. 18.

Vaccinations

As of today, 199,587 people, or about 39.47% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The number of Northeast Tennesseans getting vaccinated has increased significantly, with a 101% increase in new vaccine recipients over the past week.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +36, Greene +48, Hawkins +25, Johnson +5, Sullivan +80, Unicoi +16, and Washington +65.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,443 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 944 new cases.

The region is averaging about 171 new cases per day, the most since late January.

There have been 61,224 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +3, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, and Sullivan +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 16 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,118 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +23, Greene +27, Hawkins +3, Johnson -2, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +10, and Washington +33.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +86, Greene +111, Hawkins +80, Johnson +13, Sullivan +231, Unicoi +19, and Washington +110.

There are currently 2,158 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 133 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 23.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,689 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 927,010 cases.

The health department also reported 41 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,885 deaths.

There are currently 36,956 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,073 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 877,169 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 61,224 (275)

Inactive/recovered: 57,948 (134)

Deaths: 1,118 (8)

Active cases: 2,158 (133)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,129 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 6,722 (+10)

Deaths: 167 (+3)

Active cases: 240 (+23)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,554 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 8,049 (+19)

Deaths: 162 (+2)

Active cases: 343 (+27)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,765 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 6,365 (+21)

Deaths: 121 (+1)

Active cases: 279 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,544 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,449 (+7)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,402 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 17,399 (+39)

Deaths: 320 (+2)

Active cases: 683 (+39)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,173 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,044 (+6)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 78 (+10)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,657 (+65)

Inactive/recovered: 14,920 (+32)

Deaths: 258 (0)

Active cases: 479 (+33)