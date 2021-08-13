TDH reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 121 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 198,793 people, or about 39.32% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The number of new vaccine recipients has increased by 83% over the past two weeks.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +35, Greene +35, Hawkins +37, Johnson +14, Sullivan +82, Unicoi +6, and Washington +61.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,685 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,220 new cases.

There have been 62,105 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,126 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +24, Greene +13, Hawkins +22, Johnson +11, Sullivan +46, Unicoi +5, and Washington +24.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +129, Greene +109, Hawkins +96, Johnson +18, Sullivan +276, Unicoi +20, and Washington +156.

There are currently 2,683 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 145 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 19.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,676 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 941,261 cases.

The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,941 deaths.

There are currently 43,193 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,879 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 885,127 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 62,105 (270)

Inactive/recovered: 58,296 (121)

Deaths: 1,126 (4)

Active cases: 2,683 (145)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,245 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 6,757 (+10)

Deaths: 168 (+1)

Active cases: 320 (+24)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,686 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 8,104 (+22)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 419 (+13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,874 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 6,401 (+13)

Deaths: 124 (+2)

Active cases: 349 (+22)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,570 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 2,465 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 66 (+11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,698 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 17,503 (+35)

Deaths: 323 (+1)

Active cases: 872 (+46)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,187 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,053 (+1)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 83 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,845 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 15,013 (+37)

Deaths: 258 (0)

Active cases: 574 (+24)