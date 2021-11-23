TDH reports 262 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 262 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 190 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 239,049 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,287 new vaccinations over the past week, down 31% from the previous seven-day period but up 99% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +17, Greene +22, Hawkins +23, Johnson +14, Sullivan +107, Unicoi +5, and Washington +74.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,388 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,009 new cases.

There have been 93,342 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 12 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,552 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,990 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 70 from the previous day.

The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 16.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,510 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,308,237 cases.

The health department also reported 57 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,916 deaths.

There are currently 13,953 active cases in Tennessee, up 37 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,277,368 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 93,342 (262)

Inactive/recovered: 89,800 (190)

Deaths: 1,552 (2)

Active cases: 1,990 (70)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,818 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 10,438 (+12)

Deaths: 226 (+1)

Active cases: 154 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,151 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 13,705 (+28)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 199 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,660 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,261 (+29)

Deaths: 180 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,890 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 3,703 (+17)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 135 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,933 (+107)

Inactive/recovered: 26,841 (+50)

Deaths: 443 (0)

Active cases: 649 (+57)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,224 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,124 (+4)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 35 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,666 (+74)

Inactive/recovered: 21,728 (+50)

Deaths: 339 (+1)

Active cases: 599 (+23)