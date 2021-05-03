TDH reports 26 new cases, 1 new death in NETN Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 51 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region added 150 cases and one death.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +3, Hawkins +6, Johnson 0, Sullivan +8, Unicoi +2, and Washington +4.

Today marks the fourth straight day in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 672 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 744 new cases.

There have been 56,026 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Monday in Greene County. One new death was also reported in Greene County on Saturday while Washington County’s death count went down by one.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,039 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases since yesterday by county: Carter 0, Greene 0, Hawkins -3, Johnson -1, Sullivan -13, Unicoi 0, and Washington -9.

There are currently 1,379 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 26 cases from yesterday.

Four counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days: Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, and Unicoi.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 436 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 849,436 cases.

The health department also reported two new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,205 deaths.

There are currently 12,051 active cases in Tennessee, down 275 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 825,180 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,026 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 53,608 (+51)

Deaths: 1,039 (+1)

Active cases: 1,379 (-26)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,591 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,306 (+3)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 129 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,838 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,598 (+2)

Deaths: 155 (+1)

Active cases: 85 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,000 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 5,715 (+9)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 178 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,386 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,287 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 61 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,691 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 15,809 (+21)

Deaths: 290 (0)

Active cases: 592 (-13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,020 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,907 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 64 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,500 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 13,986 (+13)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 270 (-9)