TDH reports 253 new COVID cases, 5 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 283 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 230,427 people, or about 45.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,436 new vaccinations over the past week, down 27% from the previous seven-day period and down 50% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +20, Greene +53, Hawkins +51, Johnson +2, Sullivan +86, Unicoi +3, and Washington +38.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,456 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,707 new cases.

There have been 87,633 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +2 and Sullivan +3.

For the past week, Greene County had the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per population.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 34 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,446 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,453 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this low: Aug. 10.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,447 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,258,933 cases.

The health department also reported 47 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,734 deaths.

There are currently 26,667 active cases in Tennessee, down 917 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,216,532 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 87,633 (253)

Inactive/recovered: 83,734 (283)

Deaths: 1,446 (5)

Active cases: 2,453 (-35)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,330 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 9,888 (+30)

Deaths: 207 (0)

Active cases: 235 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,270 (+53)

Inactive/recovered: 12,451 (+62)

Deaths: 234 (+2)

Active cases: 585 (-11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,040 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 9,615 (+26)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 262 (+25)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,473 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,328 (+12)

Deaths: 46 (0)

Active cases: 99 (-10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,162 (+86)

Inactive/recovered: 25,007 (+98)

Deaths: 412 (+3)

Active cases: 743 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,088 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,976 (+8)

Deaths: 63 (0)

Active cases: 49 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,270 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 20,469 (+47)

Deaths: 321 (0)

Active cases: 480 (-9)