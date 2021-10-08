TDH reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 286 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 228,913 people, or about 45.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,056 new vaccinations over the past week, up 3% from the previous seven-day period but down 43% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +25, Greene +74, Hawkins +22, Johnson +14, Sullivan +68, Unicoi +4, and Washington +43.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,607 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,879 new cases.

There have been 86,642 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Although the region’s case rate is declining, it remains higher than the state the national averages.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 323 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 20% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

The current case rate among 5–18 year-olds is at its lowest point since early August.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 14% from a week ago and down 70% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Unicoi +1, and Washington +2.

Greene and Unicoi counties had higher death rates per population for the past week than the rest of the region.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 37 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 38 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,416 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Northeast Tennessee’s current death rate is more than double the national average.

Active Cases

TDH reported 2,837 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest active case count since mid-August.

Greene is the only county that saw an increase in active cases over the past week with a gain of 21 cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,590 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,249,333 cases.

The health department also reported 52 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,558 deaths.

There are currently 31,746 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,147 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,202,029 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 86,642 (250)

Inactive/recovered: 82,389 (286)

Deaths: 1,416 (7)

Active cases: 2,837 (-43)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,233 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 9,746 (+39)

Deaths: 206 (+2)

Active cases: 281 (-16)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,035 (+74)

Inactive/recovered: 12,182 (+38)

Deaths: 223 (+1)

Active cases: 630 (+35)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,911 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 9,422 (+53)

Deaths: 159 (+1)

Active cases: 330 (-32)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,430 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 3,275 (+18)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 110 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,880 (+68)

Inactive/recovered: 24,589 (+83)

Deaths: 403 (0)

Active cases: 888 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,064 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,934 (+8)

Deaths: 62 (+1)

Active cases: 68 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,089 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 20,241 (+47)

Deaths: 318 (+2)

Active cases: 530 (-6)