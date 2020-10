TDH reports 25 new cases in Sullivan Co., 2 new deaths in Hawkins Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health reported 189,575 confirmed cases and 7,857 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,399 confirmed deaths, 846 current hospitalizations, and 180,781 inactive/recovered cases.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 197,432 as of October 1, 2020 including 2,501 deaths, 846 current hospitalizations and 180,781 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 7.31%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/1qYWMitRrI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 1, 2020

Carter County

Total Cases: 1,199

Deaths: 28

New Cases: 0

Greene County

Total Cases: 1,189

Deaths: 46

New Cases: 4

Hawkins County

Total Cases: 850

Deaths: 22

New Cases: 7

Johnson County

Total Cases: 757

Deaths: 3

New Cases: 5

Sullivan County

Total Cases: 2,290

Deaths: 33

New Cases: 25

Unicoi County

Total Cases: 293

Deaths: 1

New Cases: 1

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,406

Deaths: 38

New Cases: 13

There were only two new deaths reported in the region in Hawkins County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

As of Thursday there were a total of 817 active COVID-19 cases and 7,996 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee.