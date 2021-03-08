TDH reports 25 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 58 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the area surpassed 50,000 total cases.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan +5, Unicoi +2, and Washington +12. Hawkins County’s total case count declined by two.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 452 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 578 new cases.

There have been 50,028 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Monday marks the third straight day of no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, the area has reported nine new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 12 deaths were reported.

There have been 992 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene +2, Hawkins -8, Johnson 0, Sullivan -8, Unicoi -3, and Washington -13.

There are currently 762 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 33 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 420 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 783,904 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,556 deaths.

There are currently 13,323 active cases in Tennessee, down 575 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 759,025 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 783,904 as of March 8, 2021 including 11,556 deaths, 722 current hospitalizations and 759,025 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.03%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/8M8MRT6wOE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 8, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,028 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 48,274 (+58)

Deaths: 992 (0)

Active cases: 762 (-33)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,008 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 5,777 (+7)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 76 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,321 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,117 (+2)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 59 (+2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,300 (-2)

Inactive/recovered: 5,100 (+6)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 102 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,175 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,120 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 17 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,532 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 13,942 (+13)

Deaths: 275 (0)

Active cases: 315 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,824 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,748 (+5)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 29 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,868 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 12,470 (+25)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 164 (-13)