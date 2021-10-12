TDH reports 245 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 245 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths, and 302 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 230,123 people, or about 45.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,536 new vaccinations over the past week, down 25% from the previous seven-day period and down 47% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +27, Greene +82, Hawkins +21, Johnson +18, Sullivan +50, Unicoi +6, and Washington +41.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,517 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,619 new cases.

There have been 87,376 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Despite the recent decline in new cases, Northeast Tennessee’s case rate continues to exceed the state and national rates.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 321 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 21% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up 7% from a week ago but down 73% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +4, Hawkins 0, Johnson +1, Sullivan +2, Unicoi +1, and Washington +2.

Greene and Unicoi counties had the highest rates of new deaths per population over the past week.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day rate of 8.9 new deaths per 100,000 people is more than double the state’s rate and triple the national rate.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 45 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,441 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,556 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. That’s the lowest active case count since Aug. 11.

Over the past week, six out of the seven counties saw a decrease in active cases. Greene was the only county that experienced an increase.

Greene County currently has the highest number of active cases per population as well.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,665 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,256,502 cases.

The health department also reported 104 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,687 deaths.

There are currently 27,825 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,462 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,212,990 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 87,376 (245)

Inactive/recovered: 83,379 (302)

Deaths: 1,441 (11)

Active cases: 2,556 (-68)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,313 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 9,858 (+38)

Deaths: 207 (+1)

Active cases: 248 (-12)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,216 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 12,389 (+62)

Deaths: 232 (+4)

Active cases: 595 (+16)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,985 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 9,554 (+30)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 268 (-9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,472 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 3,316 (+9)

Deaths: 46 (+1)

Active cases: 110 (+8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,075 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 24,880 (+100)

Deaths: 409 (+2)

Active cases: 786 (-52)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,085 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,967 (+9)

Deaths: 63 (+1)

Active cases: 55 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,230 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 20,415 (+54)

Deaths: 321 (+2)

Active cases: 494 (-15)