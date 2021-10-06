TDH reports 244 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 244 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 341 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 228,224 people, or about 45.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,957 new vaccinations over the past week, down 8% from the previous seven-day period and down 56% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +46, Greene +54, Hawkins +23, Johnson +10, Sullivan +47, Unicoi +5, and Washington +59.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,614 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,103 new cases.

There have been 86,076 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rates

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +2, Unicoi +2, and Washington +5.

Greene and Unicoi counties saw more deaths per population over the past week than other counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 34 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 37 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,405 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

TDH reported 2,848 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest active case count since Aug. 13.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,182 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,244,366 cases.

The health department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,446 deaths.

There are currently 34,577 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,271 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,194,343 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 86,076 (244)

Inactive/recovered: 81,823 (341)

Deaths: 1,405 (9)

Active cases: 2,848 (-106)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,187 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 9,679 (+32)

Deaths: 204 (0)

Active cases: 304 (+14)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,884 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 12,100 (+72)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Active cases: 563 (-18)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,855 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 9,328 (+41)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 369 (-18)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,408 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 3,246 (+15)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 117 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,691 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 24,423 (+105)

Deaths: 400 (+2)

Active cases: 868 (-60)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,056 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,917 (+16)

Deaths: 61 (+2)

Active cases: 78 (-13)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,995 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 20,130 (+60)

Deaths: 316 (+5)

Active cases: 549 (-6)