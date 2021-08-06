TDH reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 111 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 198,416 people, or about 39.24% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 4,343 new vaccine recipients over the past week in Northeast Tennessee, an 48% increase from the previous seven-day period.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Friday that total vaccinations statewide increased by 47% from July 12 to Aug. 2.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +32, Greene +31, Hawkins +24, Johnson +11, Sullivan +76, Unicoi +4, and Washington +54.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,214 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 681 new cases.

There have been 60,417 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,105 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +17, Greene +24, Hawkins +14, Johnson +7, Sullivan +45, Unicoi -1, and Washington +15.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +63, Greene +108, Hawkins +78, Johnson +16, Sullivan +232, Unicoi +25, and Washington +96.

There are currently 1,715 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 121 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 25.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,006 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 914,110 cases.

The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,827 deaths.

There are currently 30,888 active cases in Tennessee, up 2,346 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 870,395 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 60,417 (232)

Inactive/recovered: 57,597 (111)

Deaths: 1,105 (0)

Active cases: 1,715 (121)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,031 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 6,697 (+15)

Deaths: 164 (0)

Active cases: 170 (+17)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,425 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 7,990 (+7)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 275 (+24)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,651 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 6,324 (+10)

Deaths: 118 (0)

Active cases: 209 (+14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,525 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 2,434 (+4)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 52 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,150 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 17,288 (+31)

Deaths: 318 (0)

Active cases: 544 (+45)\

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,145 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,035 (+5)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,490 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 14,829 (+39)

Deaths: 256 (0)

Active cases: 405 (+15)