TDH reports 227 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 124 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 238,425 people, or about 47.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 2,953 new vaccinations over the past week, up 33% from the previous seven-day period and up 135% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +27, Hawkins +22, Johnson +11, Sullivan +69, Unicoi +5, and Washington +82.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,220 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 977 new cases.
The region’s seven-day case rate has increased by about 53% over the past two weeks.
There have been 92,669 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
Northeast Tennessee’s weekly case rate per population is nearly double the state’s rate.
New Deaths
Two new deaths were reported in Carter County, but the state removed two deaths from Sullivan County’s total and one from Hawkins County’s total.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,541 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,853 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s highest active case count in a month.
Johnson County continues to lead the region in current active cases per population.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,658 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,303,830 cases.
The health department also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,829 deaths.
There are currently 13,589 active cases in Tennessee, up 527 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,273,412 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 92,669 (227)
Inactive/recovered: 89,275 (124)
Deaths: 1,541 (-1)
Active cases: 1,853 (104)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,760 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 10,404 (+13)
Deaths: 223 (+2)
Active cases: 133 (-4)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,092 (+27)
Inactive/recovered: 13,644 (+17)
Deaths: 247 (0)
Active cases: 201 (+10)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,583 (+22)
Inactive/recovered: 10,183 (+11)
Deaths: 179 (-1)
Active cases: 221 (+12)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,853 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 3,646 (+15)
Deaths: 52 (0)
Active cases: 155 (-4)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 27,710 (+69)
Inactive/recovered: 26,694 (+38)
Deaths: 439 (-2)
Active cases: 577 (+33)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,211 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 3,111 (+6)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 35 (-1)
Washington County
Total cases: 22,460 (+82)
Inactive/recovered: 21,593 (+24)
Deaths: 336 (0)
Active cases: 531 (+58)