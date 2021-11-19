TDH reports 227 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 124 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 238,425 people, or about 47.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,953 new vaccinations over the past week, up 33% from the previous seven-day period and up 135% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +27, Hawkins +22, Johnson +11, Sullivan +69, Unicoi +5, and Washington +82.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,220 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 977 new cases.

The region’s seven-day case rate has increased by about 53% over the past two weeks.

There have been 92,669 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee’s weekly case rate per population is nearly double the state’s rate.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported in Carter County, but the state removed two deaths from Sullivan County’s total and one from Hawkins County’s total.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,541 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,853 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s highest active case count in a month.

Johnson County continues to lead the region in current active cases per population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,658 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,303,830 cases.

The health department also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,829 deaths.

There are currently 13,589 active cases in Tennessee, up 527 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,273,412 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 92,669 (227)

Inactive/recovered: 89,275 (124)

Deaths: 1,541 (-1)

Active cases: 1,853 (104)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,760 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 10,404 (+13)

Deaths: 223 (+2)

Active cases: 133 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,092 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 13,644 (+17)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 201 (+10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,583 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 10,183 (+11)

Deaths: 179 (-1)

Active cases: 221 (+12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,853 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,646 (+15)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 155 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,710 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 26,694 (+38)

Deaths: 439 (-2)

Active cases: 577 (+33)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,211 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,111 (+6)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 35 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,460 (+82)

Inactive/recovered: 21,593 (+24)

Deaths: 336 (0)

Active cases: 531 (+58)