TDH reports 226 new cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 442 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

This week, Tennessee surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 deaths. Of those deaths, around 9% (1,371) were reported in Northeast Tennessee. The seven-county region makes up about 7% of the state’s total population, which means Northeast Tennessee has had more deaths per population than the state average.

Naturally, counties with larger populations, like Sullivan and Washington, have seen more COVID-19 deaths than those with smaller populations. But when it comes to deaths per population since the pandemic began, Carter, Greene, and Unicoi lead the region.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 37 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 51 deaths were reported.

While the 7-day death rate has declined a bit, the 14-day rate has not seen such a decline due to several spikes in new deaths in recent weeks.

There have been 1,371 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations on the Rise Again

As of today, 225,256 people, or about 44.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 9,470 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 19% from a week ago and down 5% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +24, Greene +46, Hawkins +39, Johnson +9, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +6, and Washington +41.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,102 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,707 new cases.

There have been 84,459 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Active Cases

There are currently 3,742 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 222 cases from yesterday.

All seven counties have seen a drop in active cases over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,673 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,224,402 cases.

The health department also reported 44 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,099 deaths.

There are currently 44,242 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,359 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,165,061 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 84,459 (226)

Inactive/recovered: 79,346 (442)

Deaths: 1,371 (6)

Active cases: 3,742 (-222)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,000 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 9,347 (+54)

Deaths: 203 (0)

Active cases: 450 (-30)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,527 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 11,682 (+65)

Deaths: 213 (0)

Active cases: 632 (-19)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,677 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 9,017 (+46)

Deaths: 153 (+1)

Active cases: 507 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,347 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,103 (+12)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 199 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,229 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 23,754 (+147)

Deaths: 391 (+3)

Active cases: 1,084 (-89)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,012 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,810 (+16)

Deaths: 59 (+1)

Active cases: 143 (-11)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,667 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 19,633 (+102)

Deaths: 307 (+1)

Active cases: 727 (-62)