TDH reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NETN Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 53 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 197,260 people, or about 39.01% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +32, Greene +32, Hawkins +27, Johnson +5, Sullivan +72, Unicoi +13, and Washington +44.

With 225 new cases reported, today marks the highest single-day case increase since Jan. 28 when 304 new cases were reported.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 934 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 511 new cases.

There have been 59,774 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,102 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +26, Greene +25, Hawkins +19, Johnson +5, Sullivan +52, Unicoi +13, and Washington +28.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +64, Greene +89, Hawkins +79, Johnson +24, Sullivan +135, Unicoi +35, and Washington +135.

Over the past seven days, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has increased by 561 cases.

There are currently 1,349 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 168 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: April 17.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,719 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 903,095 cases.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,774 deaths.

There are currently 24,391 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,342 from yesterday

Health officials have reported 865,930 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 59,774 (225)

Inactive/recovered: 57,323 (53)

Deaths: 1,102 (4)

Active cases: 1,349 (168)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,963 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 6,661 (+5)

Deaths: 164 (+1)

Active cases: 138 (+26)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,330 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 7,965 (+7)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 205 (+25)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,579 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 6,293 (+6)

Deaths: 117 (+2)

Active cases: 169 (+19)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,508 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,429 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 40 (+5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,919 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 17,213 (+19)

Deaths: 317 (+1)

Active cases: 389 (+52)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,129 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 2,026 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 53 (+13)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,346 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 14,736 (+16)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 355 (+28)