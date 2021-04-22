TDH reports 224 new COVID-19 cases in NETN on Thursday, some may be from backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 224 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 130 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

The health department says today’s COVID-19 case and testing data reflects a data update related to a data backlog.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +15, Greene +31, Hawkins +39, Johnson +23, Sullivan +52, Unicoi +16, and Washington +48.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 760 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 955 new cases.

There have been 55,042 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,032 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -4, Greene +22, Hawkins +29, Johnson +14, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +11, and Washington 0.

There are currently 1,565 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 94 cases from yesterday. This snaps a three day streak of declining active cases.

Three counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days: Hawkins, Johnson, and Sullivan. Yesterday, all seven counties had seen a decrease over seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,008 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 839,841 cases.

The health department also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,130 deaths.

There are currently 13,920 active cases in Tennessee, up 744 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 813,791 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The daily data report on COVID-19 cases and tests for April 22, 2021 reflects a data update received between monitoring databases. For more information on the data backlog visit https://t.co/7a3PlyTsJY. pic.twitter.com/9wmOlpPZ5J — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 22, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,042 (+224)

Inactive/recovered: 52,445 (+130)

Deaths: 1,032 (0)

Active cases: 1,565 (94)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,502 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 6,187 (+19)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 159 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,777 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 7,499 (+9)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 126 (+22)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,841 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 5,584 (+10)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 151 (+29)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,345 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 2,236 (+9)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 71 (+14)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,318 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 15,421 (+30)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 610 (+22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,968 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 1,864 (+5)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 55 (+11)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,291 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 13,654 (+48)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 393 (0)