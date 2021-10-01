TDH reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 410 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 225,809 people, or about 44.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,621 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 40% from a week ago and down 2% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +26, Greene +39, Hawkins +21, Johnson +9, Sullivan +79, Unicoi +8, and Washington +41.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,871 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,652 new cases.

There have been 85,027 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 372 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 20% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 27% from a week ago and down 73% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +2 and Washington +1.

Both Hawkins and Unicoi counties have seen more deaths per population over the past week than any other county in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 38 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 43 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,379 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 3,420 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 190 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest point since Aug. 16.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -156, Greene -162, Hawkins -194, Johnson -52, Sullivan -294, Unicoi -87, and Washington -261.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,365 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,231,820 cases.

The health department also reported 56 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,205 deaths.

There are currently 41,020 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,692 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 858,435 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 85,027 (223)

Inactive/recovered: 80,228 (410)

Deaths: 1,379 (3)

Active cases: 3,420 (-190)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,063 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 9,461 (+42)

Deaths: 203 (0)

Active cases: 399 (-16)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,636 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 11,814 (+74)

Deaths: 214 (0)

Active cases: 608 (-35)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,734 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 9,139 (+73)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 439 (-52)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,372 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,173 (+31)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 154 (-22)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,424 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 23,985 (+97)

Deaths: 393 (+2)

Active cases: 1,046 (-20)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,034 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,861 (+18)

Deaths: 59 (0)

Active cases: 114 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,764 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 19,795 (+75)

Deaths: 309 (+1)

Active cases: 660 (-35)