TDH reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 70 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +14, Unicoi 0, and Washington +6.

According to Monday’s data update, Unicoi County hasn’t had a new case in four days.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 448 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 583 new cases.

The 14-day new case rate stands at 73.6 new cases per day, the lowest since mid to late-September.

There have been 56,968 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported Monday in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths (all in Sullivan County). During the previous seven-day period, 10 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,054 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -8, Greene -10, Hawkins -5, Johnson 0, Sullivan -12, Unicoi -1, and Washington -14.

Six out of the seven counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 769 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 50 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count is at its lowest since mid-March.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 284 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 858,355 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,327 deaths.

There are currently 7,667 active cases in Tennessee, down 249 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 838,361 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,968 (22)

Inactive/recovered: 55,145 (70)

Deaths: 1,054 (2)

Active cases: 769 (-50)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,671 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,457 (+8)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,936 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,702 (+11)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 78 (-10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,188 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 5,932 (+6)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 149 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,422 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,360 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 23 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,994 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 16,415 (+24)

Deaths: 300 (+2)

Active cases: 279 (-12)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,044 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,977 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 18 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,713 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 14,302 (+20)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 166 (-14)