TDH reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths in NETN as state sets new record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths, and 300 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

That’s the third-highest daily increase of deaths for Northeast Tennessee, just short of the record-high 25 deaths reported on Dec. 22.

Eight new fatalities were reported in Sullivan County, four in Hawkins County, and three each in Carter, Greene, and Washington counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 70 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.

New cases by county: Sullivan 34, Washington 30, Carter 14, Greene 11, Hawkins 10, Johnson 5, and Unicoi 2.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,181 new cases, compared to 1,646 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 2,166 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 215 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 12.33%.

To date, there have been 45,676 cases, 841 deaths, and 42,669 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 1,979 new cases and a record-high 192 new deaths, breaking the previous record of 177 new deaths reported on Dec. 17.

That also pushes Tennessee past 9,000 deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 22,598 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 28,934 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 692 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 459 deaths were reported.

There are currently 40,711 active cases in Tennessee, down 3,715 from yesterday. The number of active cases has declined for 10 straight days and is now at its lowest since mid-November.

The health department reported 2,026 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 42 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 11.93%.

To date, there have been 712,406 cases, 9,162 deaths, 16,707 hospitalizations, 662,533 recoveries, and 6,207,152 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 712,406 as of January 26, 2021 including 9,162 deaths, 2026 current hospitalizations and 662,533 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.75%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/KQAN26iP6T — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 26, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,229 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 4,906 (+17)

Deaths: 124 (+3)

Active cases: 199 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,790 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 6,337 (+51)

Deaths: 120 (+3)

Active cases: 333 (-43)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,624 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 4,266 (+20)

Deaths: 77 (+4)

Active cases: 281 (-14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,058 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,920 (+13)

Deaths: 35 (0)

Active cases: 103 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,036 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 12,184 (+107)

Deaths: 229 (+8)

Active cases: 623 (-81)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,703 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,575 (+10)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 81 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,236 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 11,481 (+82)

Deaths: 209 (+3)

Active cases: 546 (-55)