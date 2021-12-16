TDH reports 206 new cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 287 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

In yesterday’s TDH data update, Washington and Sullivan counties had the highest seven-day new case rates in the state. Now, they have the fourth and fifth-highest rates.

Vaccinations

As of today, 245,292 people, or about 48.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,273 new vaccinations over the past week, down 41% from the previous seven-day period and down 62% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +17, Greene +27, Hawkins +23, Johnson +15, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +12, and Washington +51.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,604 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,781 new cases.

There have been 98,736 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +1, and Sullivan +5.

Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 death rate (5.7) remains well above the state (3.6) and national (2.4) rates.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 29 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,641 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,894 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 88 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,299 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,346,150 cases.

The health department also reported 39 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,939 deaths.

There are currently 20,645 active cases in Tennessee, up 250 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,307,566 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 98,736 (206)

Inactive/recovered: 94,201 (287)

Deaths: 1,641 (7)

Active cases: 2,894 (-88)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,300 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 10,794 (+24)

Deaths: 238 (+1)

Active cases: 268 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,818 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 14,219 (+40)

Deaths: 251 (+1)

Active cases: 348 (-14)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,155 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,715 (+23)

Deaths: 194 (0)

Active cases: 246 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,090 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 3,932 (+9)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 104 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,766 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 28,315 (+94)

Deaths: 482 (+5)

Active cases: 969 (-38)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,338 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 3,191 (+8)

Deaths: 71 (0)

Active cases: 76 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,269 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 23,035 (+89)

Deaths: 351 (0)

Active cases: 883 (-38)