TDH reports 20 recoveries, 105 new cases in Northeast Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 89,850 confirmed cases and 946 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,718 total cases since Friday.

The health department also announced 930 confirmed deaths, 4,196 hospitalizations, and 53,808 recoveries. More than 1.3 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 88,172 confirmed cases and 904 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 90,796 as of July 25, 2020 including 964 deaths, 4,196 hospitalizations and 53,808 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bkeIqkPJ8I — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 25, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 274 cases / 3 deaths / 69 recoveries

Greene — 261 cases / 5 deaths / 114 recoveries

Hawkins — 187 cases / 2 deaths / 62 recoveries

Johnson — 59 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 539 cases / 6 deaths / 316 recoveries

Unicoi — 92 cases / 57 recoveries

Washington — 626 cases / 184 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 202

Greene – 142

Hawkins – 123

Johnson – 20

Sullivan – 217

Unicoi – 35

Washington – 442

Locally, 105 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. Washington County reported 49 new cases Saturday, with Sullivan and Carter Counties both reporting 13 new cases. Hawkins County reported 12 new cases, Unicoi reported eight and Johnson reported two.

Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new recoveries on Saturday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.