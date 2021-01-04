TDH reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 264 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths, and 163 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

The 20 new deaths is the most since Dec. 22, when a record-high 25 new fatalities were reported.

Seven new deaths were reported in Sullivan County while five were reported in Greene County, four in Washington County, three in Hawkins County, and one in Carter County.

There are currently 4,792 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 4,711 yesterday.

To date, there have been 39,747 cases and 672 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 3,953 new coronavirus cases and 143 new deaths.

There are currently 74,588 active cases in Tennessee, up from 74,306 yesterday.

The health department reported 3,213 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from 3,176 yesterday.

To date, there have been 612,250 cases, 7,168 deaths, 14,760 hospitalizations, and 530,494 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 612,250 as of January 4, 2021 including 7,168 deaths, 3,213 current hospitalizations and 530,494 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.57%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/UkVx1OuqW5 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 4, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,665 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,995 (+16)

Deaths: 89 (+1)

Active cases: 581 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,861 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 4,936 (+23)

Deaths: 98 (+5)

Active cases: 827 (+22)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,867 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 3,224 (+12)

Deaths: 60 (+3)

Active cases: 583 (+18)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,830 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,693 (+1)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 109 (+8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,276 (+73)

Inactive/recovered: 9,879 (+59)

Deaths: 188 (+7)

Active cases: 1,209 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,505 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,274 (+5)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 191 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 10,743 (+71)

Inactive/recovered: 9,282 (+47)

Deaths: 169 (+4)

Active cases: 1,292 (+20)