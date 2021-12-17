TDH reports 191 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 282 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 245,521 people, or about 48.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,257 new vaccinations over the past week, down 33% from the previous seven-day period and down 63% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +17, Greene +19, Hawkins +13, Johnson +9, Sullivan +75, Unicoi +3, and Washington +55.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,528 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,753 new cases.

There have been 98,931 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2 and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 27 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 30 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,644 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,806 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 94 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,518 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,348,635 cases.

The health department also reported 47 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,986 deaths.

There are currently 21,082 active cases in Tennessee, up 499 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,309,567 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 98,931 (191)

Inactive/recovered: 94,481 (282)

Deaths: 1,644 (3)

Active cases: 2,806 (-94)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,318 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 10,816 (+23)

Deaths: 240 (+2)

Active cases: 262 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,837 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 14,258 (+39)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 328 (-20)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,167 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 10,736 (+23)

Deaths: 194 (0)

Active cases: 237 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,100 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,943 (+11)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 103 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,844 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 28,404 (+89)

Deaths: 483 (+1)

Active cases: 957 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,341 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,200 (+9)

Deaths: 71 (0)

Active cases: 70 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,324 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 23,124 (+88)

Deaths: 351 (0)

Active cases: 849 (-33)