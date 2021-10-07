TDH reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 283 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 228,570 people, or about 45.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,976 new vaccinations over the past week, down 4% from the previous seven-day period and down 49% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +49, Hawkins +25, Johnson +6, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +2, and Washington +37.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,518 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,091 new cases.

There have been 86,318 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +3.

Greene and Unicoi counties had more deaths per population over the past week than the other counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 33 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 39 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,409 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

TDH reported 2,803 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 12.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,513 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,246,815 cases.

The health department also reported 62 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,507 deaths.

There are currently 33,096 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,323 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,198,212 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 86,318 (191)

Inactive/recovered: 82,106 (283)

Deaths: 1,409 (4)

Active cases: 2,803 (-96)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,201 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 9,709 (+30)

Deaths: 204 (0)

Active cases: 288 (-19)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,954 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 12,144 (+44)

Deaths: 222 (+1)

Active cases: 588 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,881 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 9,370 (+42)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 353 (-17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,416 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 3,257 (+11)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 114 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,772 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 24,505 (+82)

Deaths: 403 (+3)

Active cases: 864 (-24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,059 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,926 (+9)

Deaths: 61 (0)

Active cases: 72 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,035 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 20,195 (+65)

Deaths: 316 (0)

Active cases: 524 (-28)