TDH reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 283 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 228,570 people, or about 45.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,976 new vaccinations over the past week, down 4% from the previous seven-day period and down 49% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +49, Hawkins +25, Johnson +6, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +2, and Washington +37.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,518 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,091 new cases.
There have been 86,318 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +3.
Greene and Unicoi counties had more deaths per population over the past week than the other counties.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 33 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 39 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,409 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
TDH reported 2,803 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 12.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,513 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,246,815 cases.
The health department also reported 62 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,507 deaths.
There are currently 33,096 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,323 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,198,212 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 86,318 (191)
Inactive/recovered: 82,106 (283)
Deaths: 1,409 (4)
Active cases: 2,803 (-96)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,201 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 9,709 (+30)
Deaths: 204 (0)
Active cases: 288 (-19)
Greene County
Total cases: 12,954 (+49)
Inactive/recovered: 12,144 (+44)
Deaths: 222 (+1)
Active cases: 588 (+4)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 9,881 (+25)
Inactive/recovered: 9,370 (+42)
Deaths: 158 (0)
Active cases: 353 (-17)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,416 (+6)
Inactive/recovered: 3,257 (+11)
Deaths: 45 (0)
Active cases: 114 (-5)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 25,772 (+61)
Inactive/recovered: 24,505 (+82)
Deaths: 403 (+3)
Active cases: 864 (-24)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,059 (+2)
Inactive/recovered: 2,926 (+9)
Deaths: 61 (0)
Active cases: 72 (-7)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,035 (+37)
Inactive/recovered: 20,195 (+65)
Deaths: 316 (0)
Active cases: 524 (-28)