TDH reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in NETN as state sees worst month of the pandemic

NOTE: Beginning Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Health will release daily COVID-19 numbers at 6 p.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 659 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths, and 501 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Statewide, the health department reported 10,421 new cases and 115 new deaths, making December the state’s worst month of the pandemic, with more cases and deaths reported this month than any other.

Locally, eight new deaths were reported in Washington County, four in Sullivan County, two in Greene and Hawkins counties, and one in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

The 18 new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee is just shy of the record set almost one month ago today when 22 new fatalities were reported.

The number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee remains at an all-time high with 5,112 reported on Friday, up from 4,972 yesterday.

A record 72,427 active cases were reported statewide.

There are currently 2,889 coronavirus hospitalizations in Tennessee, down slightly from the all-time high of 2,897 reported yesterday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee continues to lead the nation in average daily cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 503,651 as of December 18, 2020 including 5,960 deaths, 2,889 current hospitalizations and 425,264 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 15.18%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/6YaJpDrPTJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 19, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,816 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 3,194 (+49)

Deaths: 76 (0)

Active cases: 546 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 4,657 (+110)

Inactive/recovered: 3,690 (+60)

Deaths: 82 (+2)

Active cases: 885 (+48)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,040 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 2,377 (+64)

Deaths: 48 (+2)

Active cases: 615 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,679 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 1,534 (+17)

Deaths: 27 (+1)

Active cases: 118 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 9,315 (+235)

Inactive/recovered: 7,823 (+164)

Deaths: 158 (+4)

Active cases: 1,334 (+67)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,237 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 1,024 (+18)

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Active cases: 177 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 8,796 (+164)

Inactive/recovered: 7,216 (+129)

Deaths: 143 (+8)

Active cases: 1,437 (+27)

