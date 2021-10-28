TDH reports 174 new COVID cases, 1 new death in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 164 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 233,703 people, or about 46.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

For some reason, the state health department reported fewer fully vaccinated people today than yesterday in every local county, but not statewide. The total number of people fully vaccinated in Northeast Tennessee dropped by 307. News Channel 11 has reached out to TDH for an explanation.

There were 1,563 new vaccinations over the past week, up 29% from the previous seven-day period but down 28% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +4, Greene +27, Hawkins +24, Johnson +19, Sullivan +60, Unicoi +1, and Washington +39.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 772 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 986 new cases.

There have been 89,574 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Yesterday, Washington County was the closest of the seven counties to dropping below the “high transmission” threshold. Today, Unicoi County is the closest. A county is considered to have a “high transmission” rate if its 7-day new cases per 100,000 people are less than or equal to 100.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Thursday in Greene County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 19 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,487 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count increased for the first time in 45 days, but only by nine cases. The TDH reported 1,327 active cases in the region.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,466 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,279,112 cases.

The health department also reported 28 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,322 deaths.

There are currently 14,086 active cases in Tennessee, down 144 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,248,704 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 89,574 (174)

Inactive/recovered: 86,760 (164)

Deaths: 1,487 (1)

Active cases: 1,327 (9)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,532 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 10,197 (+24)

Deaths: 215 (0)

Active cases: 120 (-20)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,662 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 13,172 (+35)

Deaths: 242 (+1)

Active cases: 248 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,235 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 9,904 (+22)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 164 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,570 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,454 (+7)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 68 (+12)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,786 (+60)

Inactive/recovered: 25,892 (+47)

Deaths: 424 (0)

Active cases: 470 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,143 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,048 (+5)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 30 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,646 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 21,093 (+24)

Deaths: 326 (0)

Active cases: 227 (+15)