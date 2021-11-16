TDH reports 171 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 161 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 237,756 people, or about 47% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 3,317 new vaccinations over the past week, up 120% from the previous seven-day period and up 156% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +14, Greene +19, Hawkins +26, Johnson +9, Sullivan +47, Unicoi +2, and Washington +54.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 996 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 870 new cases.

There have been 91,939 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths were reported in Carter and Sullivan counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 12 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,532 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,533 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up eight cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,355 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,298,767 cases.

The health department also reported 57 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,740 deaths.

There are currently 12,078 active cases in Tennessee, up 35 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,269,949 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 91,939 (171)

Inactive/recovered: 88,874 (161)

Deaths: 1,532 (2)

Active cases: 1,533 (8)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,709 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 10,375 (+10)

Deaths: 222 (+1)

Active cases: 112 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,007 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 13,573 (+32)

Deaths: 246 (0)

Active cases: 188 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,500 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 10,150 (+19)

Deaths: 176 (0)

Active cases: 174 (+7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,801 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,598 (+19)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 151 (-10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,498 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 26,570 (+46)

Deaths: 439 (+1)

Active cases: 489 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,202 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,103 (+4)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 34 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,222 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 21,505 (+31)

Deaths: 332 (0)

Active cases: 385 (+23)