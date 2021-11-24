TDH reports 169 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

Active cases surpass 2,000 for the first time in over a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 152 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 239,280 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,307 new vaccinations over the past week, down 32% from the previous seven-day period but up 87% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +12, Greene +15, Hawkins +11, Johnson +8, Sullivan +69, Unicoi +2, and Washington +52.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,313 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,141 new cases.

There have been 93,514 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee’s case rate continues to exceed both the state and national rates.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 290 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 22% of all new cases reported during that time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up 32% from a week ago and up 112% from a month ago.

Although the region is experiencing an increase in cases among children, the current case rate is well below what it was in late August and early September when the Delta surge peaked.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Sullivan +4, and Washington +1.

For the past week, Carter County saw the highest rate of deaths per population among Northeast Tennessee counties.

The region’s current COVID-19 death rate is nearly double the national rate.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 14 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,558 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,003 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 16.

Johnson County continues to lead the region in active cases per population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,706 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,309,931 cases.

The health department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,967 deaths.

There are currently 14,386 active cases in Tennessee, up 458 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,278,578 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 93,514 (169)

Inactive/recovered: 89,953 (152)

Deaths: 1,558 (6)

Active cases: 2,003 (11)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,831 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 10,445 (+7)

Deaths: 227 (+1)

Active cases: 159 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,165 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 13,731 (+25)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 187 (-10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,676 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 10,276 (+13)

Deaths: 180 (0)

Active cases: 220 (-2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,897 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 3,724 (+21)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 121 (-13)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,002 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 26,876 (+37)

Deaths: 447 (+4)

Active cases: 679 (+28)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,226 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,127 (+3)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 34 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,717 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 21,774 (+46)

Deaths: 340 (+1)

Active cases: 603 (+5)