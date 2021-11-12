TDH reports 168 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 108 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

The state health department did not post updated COVID-19 data yesterday. Today’s update shows there were 212 new cases yesterday, the largest single-day case increase since in a month.

Vaccinations

As of today, 235,801 people, or about 46.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,226 new vaccinations over the past week, up 45% from the previous seven-day period and up 55% from about a month ago. This sudden increase is likely due to the recent expansion of vaccine eligibility to include children ages 5–11.

Table: Vaccinations among 5–11 year-olds

Carter 59 Greene 48 Hawkins 39 Johnson 0 Sullivan 361 Unicoi 18 Washington 516 Northeast TN 1,041

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +20, Hawkins +13, Johnson +9, Sullivan +46, Unicoi +1, and Washington +68.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 964 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 798 new cases.

There have been 91,437 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Johnson County still leads the region in new cases per population. It also has the third-highest seven-day new case rate in the state, behind Claiborne and Union counties.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Johnson +1 and Sullivan +2.

For the current seven-day period, Johnson County had the highest rate of new deaths per population, followed by Hawkins, Sullivan, and Greene counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,529 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

After bottoming out at 1,200 active cases on Oct. 31, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has increased to 1,488 cases as of today.

Johnson County continues to have more active cases per population than the other counties.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,254 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,294,801 cases.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,668 deaths.

There are currently 11,711 active cases in Tennessee, up 206 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,266,422 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 91,437 (168)

Inactive/recovered: 88,420 (108)

Deaths: 1,529 (3)

Active cases: 1,488 (57)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,660 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 10,348 (+6)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Active cases: 91 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,960 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 13,489 (+19)

Deaths: 246 (0)

Active cases: 225 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,443 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 10,103 (+11)

Deaths: 175 (0)

Active cases: 165 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,774 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,540 (+6)

Deaths: 52 (+1)

Active cases: 182 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,327 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 26,444 (+38)

Deaths: 438 (+2)

Active cases: 445 (+6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,190 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,092 (+3)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 33 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,083 (+68)

Inactive/recovered: 21,404 (+25)

Deaths: 332 (0)

Active cases: 347 (+43)