TDH reports 164 new cases in Sullivan County; over 3K active cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 139,184 confirmed cases and 2,899 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,239 total cases since Friday.

The health department also announced 1,523 confirmed deaths, 6,328 hospitalizations, and 103,426 recoveries. More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 138,015 confirmed cases and 1,508 confirmed deaths.

The TDH reported 247 new cases: 164 in Sullivan; 27 in Greene; 17 in Carter; 14 in Washington; 12 in Johnson; seven in Hawkins and six in Unicoi.

There are currently 3,100 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,891 cases on Friday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 711 cases / 14 deaths / 183 recoveries

Greene — 712 cases / 10 deaths / 211 recoveries

Hawkins — 629 cases / 12 deaths / 168 recoveries

Johnson — 384 cases / 1 death / 176 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,437 cases / 22 deaths / 998 recoveries

Unicoi — 207 cases / 1 death / 79 recoveries

Washington — 1,555 cases / 6 deaths / 749 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 514

Greene – 491

Hawkins – 441

Johnson – 310

Sullivan – 417

Unicoi – 127

Washington – 800

