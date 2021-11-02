TDH reports 162 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 162 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 146 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not post updated COVID-19 data on Tuesday due to “technical issues.”

Vaccinations

As of today, 234,775 people, or about 46.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,635 new vaccinations over the past week, up 26% from the previous seven-day period but down 30% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +8, Greene +21, Hawkins +15, Johnson +24, Sullivan +49, Unicoi +3, and Washington +42.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 774 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 823 new cases.

There have been 90,073 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

Carter County’s community transmission rate has dropped from “high” to “substantial.” All other counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,499 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,208 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 10 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,285 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,283,487 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,408 deaths.

There are currently 11,842 active cases in Tennessee, down 418 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,255,237 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 90,073 (162)

Inactive/recovered: 87,366 (146)

Deaths: 1,499 (6)

Active cases: 1,208 (10)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,564 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 10,274 (+17)

Deaths: 217 (+1)

Active cases: 73 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,757 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 13,309 (+34)

Deaths: 244 (+2)

Active cases: 204 (-15)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,283 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 9,980 (+18)

Deaths: 168 (+1)

Active cases: 135 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,617 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 3,475 (+5)

Deaths: 49 (+1)

Active cases: 93 (+18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,930 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 26,088 (+42)

Deaths: 428 (+1)

Active cases: 414 (+6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,159 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,064 (+2)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 30 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,763 (+42)

Inactive/recovered: 21,176 (+28)

Deaths: 328 (0)

Active cases: 259 (+14)