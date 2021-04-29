TDH reports 156 new COVID cases, 1 new death in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 137 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +10, Greene +8, Hawkins +22, Johnson +11, Sullivan +60, Unicoi +11, and Washington +34.

With 156 new cases reported today, this marks the third day in which more than 100 new cases were reported. Despite this, the 7- and 14-day new case averages continued their downward trends.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 711 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 760 new cases.

There have been 55,753 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,038 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -6, Greene -6, Hawkins +12, Johnson +4, Sullivan +6, Unicoi +8, and Washington 0.

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count increased for the first time in nearly a week, growing by 18 cases to 1,409 total active cases. Still, the region has 136 fewer active cases than seven days ago.

Three counties currently have more active cases than a week ago: Hawkins, Johnson, and Unicoi. Yesterday, Unicoi was the only county that had experienced an increase over seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,092 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 846,472 cases.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,188 deaths.

There are currently 12,595 active cases in Tennessee, down 173 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 821,689 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 846,472 as of April 29, 2021 including 12,188 deaths, 828 current hospitalizations and 821,689 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 4.91%. For the full report with additional weekend data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Bek993vfIS — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 29, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,753 (+156)

Inactive/recovered: 53,306 (+137)

Deaths: 1,038 (+1)

Active cases: 1,409 (18)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,572 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,287 (+16)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 129 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,822 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,575 (+14)

Deaths: 153 (0)

Active cases: 94 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,949 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 5,681 (+10)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 161 (+12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,376 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 2,265 (+7)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 73 (+4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,566 (+60)

Inactive/recovered: 15,711 (+53)

Deaths: 290 (+1)

Active cases: 565 (+6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,009 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,892 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 68 (+8)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,459 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 13,895 (+34)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 319 (0)