TDH reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 126,436 confirmed cases and 2,075 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,118 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 1,273 confirmed deaths, 5,648 hospitalizations, and 89,151 recoveries. More than 1.7 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 124,391 confirmed cases and 1,249 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 128,511 as of August 13, 2020 including 1,313 deaths, hospitalizations and 89,151 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.15%.] For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/gR93wfzPbE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 13, 2020

TDH reported 154 new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday: 31 in Sullivan County, 30 in Washington County, 29 in Carter County, 28 in Greene County, 20 in Hawkins County, 11 in Johnson County, and five in Unicoi County.

154 new COVID-19 cases in NETN today.



Carter: 29

Greene: 28

Hawkins: 20

Johnson: 11

Sullivan: 31

Unicoi: 5

Washington: 30 pic.twitter.com/fIt8pXdBuT — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 13, 2020

Sixty-six new recoveries were reported: 26 in Sullivan, 20 in Washington, seven in Hawkins, four each in Greene and Unicoi, three in Carter, and two in Johnson County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

There are 2,856 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,768 cases on Wednesday.

Active cases increased by 88, and each county reported an increase in active cases.



Carter: 26

Hawkins: 24

Johnson: 9

Sullivan: 5

Unicoi: 1

Washington: 10 pic.twitter.com/9jiAaYvIxV — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 13, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 593 cases / 6 deaths / 144 recoveries

Greene — 552 cases / 9 deaths / 165 recoveries

Hawkins — 520 cases / 10 deaths / 139 recoveries

Johnson — 318 cases / 47 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,106 cases / 15 deaths / 765 recoveries

Unicoi — 180 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,382 cases / 2 deaths / 416 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 443

Greene – 378

Hawkins – 371

Johnson – 271

Sullivan – 326

Unicoi – 103

Washington – 964

The percent positivity rate increased to 6.51% today from 6.42% yesterday.

Hawkins County is reporting an 8% positivity rate, the highest in the region. pic.twitter.com/fHs73WaKv3 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 13, 2020

There were 1,349 tests reported today, a bit above the current trend of 1,274 tests reported per day.



66 recoveries were reported today. pic.twitter.com/br32vHttnM — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 13, 2020

Eight more people have been hospitalized in NETN counties, and every county is reporting at least one new hospitalization except for Johnson and Unicoi counties. pic.twitter.com/0qRTdbFs3b — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 13, 2020

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.