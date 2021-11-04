TDH reports 152 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 93 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 235,320 people, or about 46.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,517 new vaccinations over the past week, down 3% from the previous seven-day period and down 26% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +14, Greene +25, Hawkins +20, Johnson +14, Sullivan +45, Unicoi +2, and Washington +32.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 781 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 776 new cases.

There have been 90,352 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All counties except Carter continue to have “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 171 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 22% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up 34% from a week ago but down 43% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +1, and Sullivan +1.

For the current seven-day period, Carter County leads the seven-county region in deaths per population.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,507 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Active cases increased for the third straight day. The TDH reported 1,284 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 56 from the previous day and up 80 from three days ago.

However, most counties have fewer active cases than a week ago. Only Johnson and Washington counties saw an increase over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,286 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,285,737 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,482 deaths.

There are currently 11,558 active cases in Tennessee, up 81 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,257,697 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 90,352 (152)

Inactive/recovered: 87,561 (93)

Deaths: 1,507 (3)

Active cases: 1,284 (56)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,585 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 10,287 (+7)

Deaths: 221 (+1)

Active cases: 77 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,813 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 13,344 (+21)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 225 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,313 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 10,009 (+11)

Deaths: 169 (+1)

Active cases: 135 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,651 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 3,487 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 115 (+10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,006 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 26,154 (+31)

Deaths: 429 (+1)

Active cases: 423 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,164 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,068 (+2)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 31 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,820 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 21,212 (+17)

Deaths: 330 (0)

Active cases: 278 (+15)