TDH reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 274 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 232,294 people, or about 45.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,255 new vaccinations over the past week, down 13% from the previous seven-day period and down 54% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +15, Greene +37, Hawkins +22, Johnson +3, Sullivan +35, Unicoi +3, and Washington +36.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,029 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,429 new cases.

There have been 88,622 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths were reported Wednesday in Greene and Johnson counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,466 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,810 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 5.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,951 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,269,289 cases.

The health department also reported 79 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,052 deaths.

There are currently 19,228 active cases in Tennessee, down 773 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,234,009 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 88,622 (151)

Inactive/recovered: 85,346 (274)

Deaths: 1,466 (2)

Active cases: 1,810 (-125)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,450 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 10,045 (+18)

Deaths: 212 (0)

Active cases: 193 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,483 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 12,861 (+76)

Deaths: 238 (+1)

Active cases: 384 (-40)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,114 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 9,771 (+25)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 176 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,509 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,394 (+20)

Deaths: 48 (+1)

Active cases: 67 (-18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,464 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 25,463 (+83)

Deaths: 414 (0)

Active cases: 587 (-48)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,121 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,004 (+5)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 52 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,481 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 20,808 (+47)

Deaths: 322 (0)

Active cases: 351 (-11)