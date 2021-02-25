TDH reports 151 new cases, 3 new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 118 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
New Cases
New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +12, Hawkins +20, Johnson +9, Sullivan +70, Unicoi +6, and Washington +22.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 648 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 736 new cases.
There have been 49,305 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
New Deaths
New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.
There have been 981 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
There are currently 957 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 30 cases from yesterday.
While this marks the first increase in five days, the number of active cases remained below 1,000 for the third day in a row…something that hasn’t happened since early October.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,994 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 770,940 cases.
The health department also reported 55 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,321 deaths.
There are currently 14,419 active cases in Tennessee, down seven cases from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 745,200 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 49,305 (+151)
Inactive/recovered: 47,367 (+118)
Deaths: 981 (+3)
Active cases: 957 (30)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,938 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 5,693 (+17)
Deaths: 152 (0)
Active cases: 93 (-5)
Greene County
Total cases: 7,270 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 7,033 (+2)
Deaths: 145 (+1)
Active cases: 92 (+9)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 5,207 (+20)
Inactive/recovered: 4,951 (+24)
Deaths: 94 (+1)
Active cases: 162 (-5)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,159 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 2,088 (0)
Deaths: 38 (0)
Active cases: 33 (+9)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 14,239 (+70)
Inactive/recovered: 13,623 (+52)
Deaths: 273 (0)
Active cases: 343 (+18)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,799 (+6)
Inactive/recovered: 1,698 (+2)
Deaths: 47 (0)
Active cases: 54 (+4)
Washington County
Total cases: 12,693 (+22)
Inactive/recovered: 12,281 (+21)
Deaths: 232 (+1)
Active cases: 180 (0)