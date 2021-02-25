TDH reports 151 new cases, 3 new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 118 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +12, Hawkins +20, Johnson +9, Sullivan +70, Unicoi +6, and Washington +22.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 648 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 736 new cases.

There have been 49,305 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 981 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 957 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 30 cases from yesterday.

While this marks the first increase in five days, the number of active cases remained below 1,000 for the third day in a row…something that hasn’t happened since early October.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,994 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 770,940 cases.

The health department also reported 55 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,321 deaths.

There are currently 14,419 active cases in Tennessee, down seven cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 745,200 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 770,940 as of February 23, 2021 including 11,321 deaths, 982 current hospitalizations and 745,200 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.45%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/M0IV1Oyeps — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 25, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,305 (+151)

Inactive/recovered: 47,367 (+118)

Deaths: 981 (+3)

Active cases: 957 (30)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,938 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 5,693 (+17)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 93 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,270 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 7,033 (+2)

Deaths: 145 (+1)

Active cases: 92 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,207 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 4,951 (+24)

Deaths: 94 (+1)

Active cases: 162 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,159 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,088 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 33 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,239 (+70)

Inactive/recovered: 13,623 (+52)

Deaths: 273 (0)

Active cases: 343 (+18)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,799 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,698 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 54 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,693 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 12,281 (+21)

Deaths: 232 (+1)

Active cases: 180 (0)