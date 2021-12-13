TDH reports 146 new cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 167 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past three days, the region gained 541 new cases and four new deaths.

Vaccinations

As of today, 244,433 people, or about 48.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,552 new vaccinations over the past week, down 42% from the previous seven-day period and down 30% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +5, Greene +18, Hawkins +11, Johnson +3, Sullivan +64, Unicoi +3, and Washington +42.

Three-day new cases:

Carter: 37 cases

Greene: 73 cases

Hawkins: 41 cases

Johnson: 14 cases

Sullivan: 193 cases

Unicoi: 10 cases

Washington: 173 cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,721 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,894 new cases.

There have been 97,935 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +2.

Three-day new deaths:

Greene: 1 death

Hawkins: 2 deaths

Washington: 1 death

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,621 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,992 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 23 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,019 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,339,872 cases.

The health department also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,768 deaths.

There are currently 21,090 active cases in Tennessee, down 107 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,301,014 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 97,935 (146)

Inactive/recovered: 93,322 (167)

Deaths: 1,621 (2)

Active cases: 2,992 (-23)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,190 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 10,727 (+17)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 227 (-12)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,728 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 14,089 (+19)

Deaths: 250 (0)

Active cases: 389 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,085 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 10,626 (+14)

Deaths: 190 (+2)

Active cases: 269 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,059 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,907 (+7)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 98 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,517 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 28,020 (+61)

Deaths: 473 (0)

Active cases: 1,024 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,317 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,179 (+6)

Deaths: 69 (0)

Active cases: 69 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,039 (+42)

Inactive/recovered: 22,774 (+43)

Deaths: 349 (0)

Active cases: 916 (-1)