TDH reports 146 new cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 167 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
Over the past three days, the region gained 541 new cases and four new deaths.
Vaccinations
As of today, 244,433 people, or about 48.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,552 new vaccinations over the past week, down 42% from the previous seven-day period and down 30% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +5, Greene +18, Hawkins +11, Johnson +3, Sullivan +64, Unicoi +3, and Washington +42.
Three-day new cases:
Carter: 37 cases
Greene: 73 cases
Hawkins: 41 cases
Johnson: 14 cases
Sullivan: 193 cases
Unicoi: 10 cases
Washington: 173 cases
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,721 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,894 new cases.
There have been 97,935 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +2.
Three-day new deaths:
Greene: 1 death
Hawkins: 2 deaths
Washington: 1 death
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,621 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 2,992 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 23 from the previous day.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,019 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,339,872 cases.
The health department also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,768 deaths.
There are currently 21,090 active cases in Tennessee, down 107 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,301,014 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 97,935 (146)
Inactive/recovered: 93,322 (167)
Deaths: 1,621 (2)
Active cases: 2,992 (-23)
Carter County
Total cases: 11,190 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 10,727 (+17)
Deaths: 236 (0)
Active cases: 227 (-12)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,728 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 14,089 (+19)
Deaths: 250 (0)
Active cases: 389 (-1)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 11,085 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 10,626 (+14)
Deaths: 190 (+2)
Active cases: 269 (-5)
Johnson County
Total cases: 4,059 (+3)
Inactive/recovered: 3,907 (+7)
Deaths: 54 (0)
Active cases: 98 (-4)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 29,517 (+64)
Inactive/recovered: 28,020 (+61)
Deaths: 473 (0)
Active cases: 1,024 (+3)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,317 (+3)
Inactive/recovered: 3,179 (+6)
Deaths: 69 (0)
Active cases: 69 (-3)
Washington County
Total cases: 24,039 (+42)
Inactive/recovered: 22,774 (+43)
Deaths: 349 (0)
Active cases: 916 (-1)