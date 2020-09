TDH reports 144 new cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 188,505 confirmed cases and 7,634 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,528 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 2,356 confirmed deaths, 806 current hospitalizations, and 179,332 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 187,197 confirmed cases and 2,325 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 196,139 as of September 30, 2020 including 2,454 deaths, 806 current hospitalizations and 179,332 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 7.04%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Rj8EOmMY0e — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 30, 2020

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

TDH announced 144 new cases locally: 38 in Washington County, 34 in Sullivan County, 20 in Johnson County, 19 in Carter County, 16 each in Greene and Hawkins counties, and one in Unicoi County.

The health department also reported 86 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 847 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 789 on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,199

Inactive/recovered: 1,090

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 81 (+9)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,185

Inactive/recovered: 1,050

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 89 (+11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 843

Inactive/recovered: 739

Deaths: 20

Active cases: 84 (+10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 752

Inactive/recovered: 632

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 117 (+13)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,265

Inactive/recovered: 2,019

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 213 (+5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 292

Inactive/recovered: 270

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 21 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,393

Inactive/recovered: 2,113

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 242 (+10)