TDH reports 14 recoveries, 198 new cases in Northeast Tennessee Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 92,943 confirmed cases and 993 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 3,140 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 933 confirmed deaths, 4,244 hospitalizations, and 54,730 recoveries. More than 1.3 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 89,850 confirmed cases and 930 confirmed deaths.

Locally, 198 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday.

Northeast Tennessee also reported 14 new recoveries on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 93,936 as of July 26, 2020 including 967 deaths, 4,244 hospitalizations and 54,730 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/IjBirbl8cN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 26, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 301 cases / 3 deaths / 70 recoveries

Greene — 284 cases / 5 deaths / 114 recoveries

Hawkins — 211 cases / 2 deaths / 63 recoveries

Johnson — 63 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 585 cases / 6 deaths / 327 recoveries

Unicoi — 98 cases / 57 recoveries

Washington — 694 cases / 185 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 228

Greene – 165

Hawkins – 146

Johnson – 24

Sullivan – 252

Unicoi – 41

Washington – 509

New cases by county:

Carter – 27

Greene – 23

Hawkins – 24

Johnson – 4

Sullivan – 46

Unicoi – 6

Washington – 68

