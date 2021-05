TDH reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in Northeast Tenn. Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 512 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +12, Hawkins +33, Johnson +2, Sullivan +52, Unicoi +7, and Washington +26.

There have been 56,558 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee.

There have been 1,049 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 990 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,519 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 854,360 cases.

The health department also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,276 deaths.

There are currently 9,484 active cases in Tennessee.

Health officials have reported 832,600 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since Monday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,558 (+137)

Inactive/recovered: 54,519 (+512)

Deaths: 1,049 (+2)

Active cases: 990 (-377)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,639 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,390 (+46)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 91 (-41)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,889 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 7,656 (+28)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Active cases: 91 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,110 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 5,823 (+46)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 180 (-13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,409 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,325 (+8)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 45 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,846 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 16,203 (+262)

Deaths: 295 (+1)

Active cases: 348 (-211)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,042 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,951 (+18)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 42 (-11)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,623 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 14,171 (+104)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 207 (-78)