TDH reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths in NETN on Tuesday

Northeast Tennessee’s 14-day rolling average of new daily COVID cases has risen to record levels each of the past five days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, and 529 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Five new deaths were reported in Sullivan County, four in Washington County, three in Carter County, and one in Hawkins County.

There are currently 2,949 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,129 yesterday.

The region also reported 15 new hospitalizations, including eight in Sullivan County.

To date, there have been 26,377 cases and 482 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 414,749 as of December 8, 2020 including 5,109 deaths, 2,566 current hospitalizations and 371,163 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.47%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/01rD2BkhcZ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 8, 2020

Statewide, the health department reported 6,019 new cases and 100 new deaths.

There are currently 38,477 active cases and 2,566 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee. Active cases in the state declined by 2,426 to 38,477. There are currently 2,566 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,179 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 2,812 (+89)

Deaths: 68 (+3)

Active cases: 299 (-60)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,630 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 3,150 (+87)

Deaths: 76 (0)

Active cases: 404 (-31)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,308 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 1,994 (+42)

Deaths: 37 (+1)

Active cases: 277 (-18)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,536 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,431 (+15)

Deaths: 24 (0)

Active cases: 81 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 7,587 (+128)

Inactive/recovered: 6,597 (+122)

Deaths: 125 (+5)

Active cases: 865 (+1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,033 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 867 (+13)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 138 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 7,104 (+92)

Inactive/recovered: 6,095 (+161)

Deaths: 124 (+4)

Active cases: 885 (-73)