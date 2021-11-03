TDH reports 127 new cases, 5 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 108 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
Northeast Tennessee has now surpassed 90,000 total cases and 1,500 deaths since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations
As of today, 235,084 people, or about 46.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,540 new vaccinations over the past week, up 5% from the previous seven-day period but down 34% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +4, Greene +30, Hawkins +12, Johnson +17, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +3, and Washington +30.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 808 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 763 new cases.
There have been 90,200 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All counties except for Carter are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Carter +3 and Washington +2.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,504 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,228 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 14 from the previous day. The region’s active case count has increased for two days, but only by a combined 23 cases.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,284,527 cases.
The health department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,450 deaths.
There are currently 11,585 active cases in Tennessee, down 204 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,256,492 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 90,200 (127)
Inactive/recovered: 87,468 (108)
Deaths: 1,504 (5)
Active cases: 1,228 (14)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,570 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 10,281 (+10)
Deaths: 220 (+3)
Active cases: 69 (-9)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,786 (+30)
Inactive/recovered: 13,323 (+15)
Deaths: 244 (0)
Active cases: 219 (+15)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,295 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 9,999 (+18)
Deaths: 168 (0)
Active cases: 128 (-6)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,635 (+17)
Inactive/recovered: 3,483 (+8)
Deaths: 49 (0)
Active cases: 103 (+9)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,961 (+31)
Inactive/recovered: 26,122 (+35)
Deaths: 428 (0)
Active cases: 411 (-4)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,162 (+3)
Inactive/recovered: 3,066 (+2)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 31 (+1)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,791 (+30)
Inactive/recovered: 21,194 (+20)
Deaths: 330 (+2)
Active cases: 267 (+8)