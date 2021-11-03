TDH reports 127 new cases, 5 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 108 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Northeast Tennessee has now surpassed 90,000 total cases and 1,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

As of today, 235,084 people, or about 46.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,540 new vaccinations over the past week, up 5% from the previous seven-day period but down 34% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +4, Greene +30, Hawkins +12, Johnson +17, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +3, and Washington +30.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 808 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 763 new cases.

There have been 90,200 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All counties except for Carter are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +3 and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,504 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,228 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 14 from the previous day. The region’s active case count has increased for two days, but only by a combined 23 cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,284,527 cases.

The health department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,450 deaths.

There are currently 11,585 active cases in Tennessee, down 204 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,256,492 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 90,200 (127)

Inactive/recovered: 87,468 (108)

Deaths: 1,504 (5)

Active cases: 1,228 (14)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,570 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 10,281 (+10)

Deaths: 220 (+3)

Active cases: 69 (-9)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,786 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 13,323 (+15)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 219 (+15)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,295 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 9,999 (+18)

Deaths: 168 (0)

Active cases: 128 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,635 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 3,483 (+8)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 103 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,961 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 26,122 (+35)

Deaths: 428 (0)

Active cases: 411 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,162 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,066 (+2)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 31 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,791 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 21,194 (+20)

Deaths: 330 (+2)

Active cases: 267 (+8)