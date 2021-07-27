TDH reports 126 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NETN as active cases near 700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 29 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 195,422 people, or about 38.65% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +17, Hawkins +11, Johnson +2, Sullivan +48, Unicoi +4, and Washington +35.

With 126 new cases reported, today marks the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since early May.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 503 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 261 new cases.

There have been 58,834 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported Tuesday: one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,096 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +12, Hawkins +5, Johnson 0, Sullivan +38, Unicoi +4, and Washington +29.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +35, Greene +41, Hawkins +32, Johnson +1, Sullivan +111, Unicoi +9, and Washington +108.

There are currently 690 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 95 cases from yesterday. This is the highest active case count since May 15.

A month ago today, the region’s active case count dropped to 106. Since then, active cases have increased by more than 500%.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,155 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 886,519 cases.

The health department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,710 deaths.

There are currently 13,541 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,429 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 860,268 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,834 (126)

Inactive/recovered: 57,048 (29)

Deaths: 1,096 (2)

Active cases: 690 (95)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,870 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 6,642 (+1)

Deaths: 163 (+1)

Active cases: 65 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,176 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 7,919 (+5)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 98 (+12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,456 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 6,266 (+6)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 75 (+5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,474 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,419 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 16 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,660 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 17,115 (+9)

Deaths: 315 (+1)

Active cases: 230 (+38)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,088 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,025 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 13 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,110 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 14,662 (+6)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 193 (+29)